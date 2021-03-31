Kia has revealed the technical information for its forthcoming EV6 electric vehicle and introduced a mighty GT version.

The standard model will be offered as a rear-wheel-drive with 316 miles of range from its 77.4kWh battery, or four-wheel-drive with a 58kWh battery allowing for a smaller – and as yet unspecified – distance.

Both will be able to go from 0-60mph in under six seconds.

The EV6 can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 18 minutes, thanks to its 800-volt capability, and 62 miles of range can be added in four and a half minutes, depending on the size of battery.

It has a towing capacity of up to 1,600kg, and can supply up to 3.6kW of power to external devices, meaning it can add charge to another EV.

The saloon is Kia’s first dedicated EV to use a new modular platform and has a variety of screens inside.

The new range-topping EV6 GT, meanwhile, will only be available with the long-range, larger battery pack.

Its 430kW dual motors can deliver 740Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds and hit 161mph. The GT also has an electronic limited-slip differential to help increase cornering ability.

Albert Biermann, president and head of Hyundai Motor Group’s research and design division, said: ‘The GT version of EV6 demonstrates our technological leadership through its combination of outstanding high-speed charging and acceleration performance like a super-sports car.

‘With our dedicated EV platform, there is no need for compromise between inspiring spaciousness and performance.’

The South Korea-manufactured EV6 will go on sale in the second half of 2021, although online reservations have already started in some markets, said Kia.