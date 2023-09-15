Log in
Lamborghini Huracan 2022 model from Motorway, most expensive car on record in daily sales, front view, 15 Sep 2023Lamborghini Huracan 2022 model from Motorway, most expensive car on record in daily sales, front view, 15 Sep 2023

Supplier News

Lamborghini Huracan sets record as Motorway’s most expensive used car in daily sale

  • Used car marketplace reveals top 10 most expensive cars sold so far in 2023
  • First-placed Ferrari set to hand crown to Lamborghini today
  • Huracan in today’s offerings has £261,000 price tag – Motorway’s highest for a daily sale
Advert

Time 10:33 am, September 15, 2023

Used car marketplace Motorway listed its most expensive car on record in its daily sales today – a Lamborghini Huracan with a price tag of £261,000.

The 2022 supercar, in white with a blue trim, has just 5,100 miles on the clock. It also boasts black suede seats, an enhanced speaker system, sports tyres plus internal cameras.

Bidding for the Huracan is currently live and ends at 3pm today.

Advert

Motorway said it had seen volumes topping 1,000 vehicles a day for its daily online sales.

It’s also regularly seen an increasing number of high-performance cars on the platform, including Ferraris, Rolls Royces and Aston Martins.

Ollie Grummell, commercial director at Motorway, said: ‘We have seen record levels of stock in our daily sales this year across all makes, models and price brackets, and supercars are no exception.

Advert

‘Since the start of the year when we sold a Ferrari F8 for £235k, we have seen a steady rise in the number of consumers looking to sell their supercars privately through us.

‘Today’s sale will set a new record for Motorway – a nearly-new Lamborghini Huracan with a sale price of £261k.’

Lamborghini Huracan 2022 model from Motorway, most expensive car on record in daily sales, rear view, 15 Sep 2023

The Lamborghini Huracan that has a £261,000 price tag, making it Motorway’s most expensive car on record in its daily sales as of September 15, 2023

He added: ‘Although only one lucky dealer will be driving away today with this stunning vehicle, with more stock than ever on our platform, all our dealer partners can be sure that whatever stock they are looking for, there’ll be plenty for them to bid on throughout this peak period and beyond.’

On the back of the record sale price, Motorway today revealed its latest top 10 of most expensive cars sold so far in 2023.

Currently in first place – although likely to be bumped down to second after today’s Lambo sale – is a Ferrari 296 that went for more than £252,000.

The 10 most expensive cars sold on Motorway so far this year

  1. Ferrari 296 – £252,111
  2. Rolls-Royce Dawn – £236,730
  3. Ferrari F8 – £235,383
  4. Ferrari F12 – £182,413
  5. Ferrari 488 – £163,395
  6. Ferrari Roma – £154,000
  7. Aston Martin DBS – £139,238.35
  8. Rolls-Royce Wraith – £134,055
  9. Ferrari 458 – £122,432
  10. Lamborghini Huracan – £120,977.15

Source: Motorway

Advert

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108