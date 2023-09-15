Lamborghini Huracan sets record as Motorway’s most expensive used car in daily sale

Used car marketplace Motorway listed its most expensive car on record in its daily sales today – a Lamborghini Huracan with a price tag of £261,000.

The 2022 supercar, in white with a blue trim, has just 5,100 miles on the clock. It also boasts black suede seats, an enhanced speaker system, sports tyres plus internal cameras.

Bidding for the Huracan is currently live and ends at 3pm today.

Motorway said it had seen volumes topping 1,000 vehicles a day for its daily online sales.

It’s also regularly seen an increasing number of high-performance cars on the platform, including Ferraris, Rolls Royces and Aston Martins.

Ollie Grummell, commercial director at Motorway, said: ‘We have seen record levels of stock in our daily sales this year across all makes, models and price brackets, and supercars are no exception.

‘Since the start of the year when we sold a Ferrari F8 for £235k, we have seen a steady rise in the number of consumers looking to sell their supercars privately through us.

‘Today’s sale will set a new record for Motorway – a nearly-new Lamborghini Huracan with a sale price of £261k.’

He added: ‘Although only one lucky dealer will be driving away today with this stunning vehicle, with more stock than ever on our platform, all our dealer partners can be sure that whatever stock they are looking for, there’ll be plenty for them to bid on throughout this peak period and beyond.’

On the back of the record sale price, Motorway today revealed its latest top 10 of most expensive cars sold so far in 2023.

Currently in first place – although likely to be bumped down to second after today’s Lambo sale – is a Ferrari 296 that went for more than £252,000.

The 10 most expensive cars sold on Motorway so far this year

Ferrari 296 – £252,111 Rolls-Royce Dawn – £236,730 Ferrari F8 – £235,383 Ferrari F12 – £182,413 Ferrari 488 – £163,395 Ferrari Roma – £154,000 Aston Martin DBS – £139,238.35 Rolls-Royce Wraith – £134,055 Ferrari 458 – £122,432 Lamborghini Huracan – £120,977.15

Source: Motorway