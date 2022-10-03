Lamborghini inaugurates refurbished showroom in Stockport

Lamborghini has officially inaugurated its refurbished showroom in Stockport after a ‘significant investment’.

Executives from the manufacturer and more than 200 guests were at the VIP opening event last Thursday (Sep 29), where the new 4,000 sq ft showroom has been redesigned to fit Lamborghini’s corporate identity and global design standards.

Francesco Cresci, Automobili Lamborghini regional director for EMEA, said: ‘Lamborghini Manchester is an established dealership within our network, serving an ever-growing and discerning clientele in an important part of the country.

‘Lamborghini continues to grow its market in the UK, which is currently the fourth largest in the world in terms of deliveries to customers.

‘As we continue to debut exciting new models, including the Urus S1 announced today, and move towards the introduction of new hybrid products from 2023, we thank our dealership partners for their commitment and loyalty.’

Lamborghini Manchester is owned and operated by H.R. Owen Group, which also has three Lamborghini showrooms in London, Pangbourne and Hatfield.

H.R. Owen CEO Ken Choo said: ‘Lamborghini is a strong and important brand within our portfolio.

‘Our investment in our Lamborghini business in Greater Manchester reflects our belief in and enthusiasm for the Lamborghini marque, which H.R. Owen has represented in the UK for 23 years.

‘We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Lamborghini as we anticipate exciting times ahead for our clients and the brand, with upcoming new models and customer experiences delivered in Lamborghini’s inimitable style.’

