Land Rover owner ‘devastated’ after Stratstone dealership calls to say her car has been stolen

A Land Rover owner was left ‘devastated’ when her car was stolen from a car dealership after she dropped it off for an MOT.

Tracey Homles, from Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on-Tees, had taken her car to Stratstone Land Rover Stockton on Monday afternoon ahead of its MOT the next day.

She told Teesside Live that she was informed the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport would be moved to a secure compound later in the day.

However, she believes this didn’t happen after she received a call on Tuesday morning from the Pendragon-owned dealership on Concorde Way, Preston Farm Industrial Estate, to say it has been ‘pinched’.

Cleveland Police told Car Dealer: ‘We were called to reports that a Black Land Rover Discovery was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday 25th April from Stratstone Land Rover dealership in Stockton.

‘Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 078056.’

Holmes told TeesideLive: ‘I was in Hull [on Tuesday] and just after 10am and I got a phone call from their customer relations.

‘He said: ‘Could you advise us where you have parked your car?’ I explained where I had parked it in their forecourt.

‘I said I don’t think it will be there now because the lady told me you would be moving it into a more secure compound out the back. I said: ‘Why, what is the issue?’

‘He said: ‘Your car has been pinched.’ I honestly thought I was getting a prank played on me. I really did.’

Holmes bought the car four years ago and said she has always taken it to Stratstone in Stockton without any issues.

She has since started a social media campaign to try and relocate her car.

She added: ‘I was stunned but I was devastated. You put your car into a garage to keep it legal on the road and then you get a call to say it’s been pinched while it has been put into their hands.’

Pendragon have been contacted for a comment.

A spokesperson from the dealer group told Teeside Live: ‘We have been made aware of this incident and are working closely with local police to investigate the situation further.’

Image credit: Google Street View/Stratstone Stockton