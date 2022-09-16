Log in

Land Rover specialist to offer 16 ‘factory-fresh’ classic Defenders six years after production ends

  • Specialist firm to sell 16 Land Rover Defenders with nothing but delivery miles on the clock
  • Twisted Automotive has kept the 4x4s covered in a barn since production ended in 2016
  • All models will be upgraded to customers’ wishes, with prices starting at £135,000

Time 8:48 am, September 16, 2022

Sixteen delivery-mileage classic Land Rover Defenders have gone on sale after being uncovered from a barn where they have been hidden away since production ended six years ago.

Defender specialists Twisted Automotive, based in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, ordered more than 200 Land Rover Defenders before the end of the model’s production run in January 2016 as conversion vehicles, and is now down to its ‘last 16’ models.

These vehicles were stored in a barn from new, and are said to have covered fewer than 30 miles apiece.

Just one Utility Wagon and one Station Wagon are available in each colour, with all based on the original XS trim level, which was the top version sold at the time.

Charles Fawcett, founder and managing director of Twisted Automotive, said: ‘I went to the Defender production line at Solihull to meet the men and women building the vehicles.

‘These 16 110s were hand-picked for their chassis numbers and build dates. They were all registered in 2016 – after production ceased – identifying them among the last off the line and, arguably, more collectable.’

With Twisted specialising in converting and modifying classic Defenders, all these cars will be upgraded, with customers able to personalise their car how they wish.

Two engine options are available – a 308bhp 2.3-litre petrol or a 174bhp 2.2-litre diesel – with prices starting from £135,000 plus VAT for a diesel Utility Wagon.

Fawcett added: ‘All of the 16 will be Twisted, but exactly how depends on the lifestyle and tastes of the customer. The Twisted way isn’t to tell people what their Defender should be; it’s to work with them to create a Defender that’s the best fit for them.’

Build slots are now open for these final 16 cars, with first deliveries planned for 2023.

