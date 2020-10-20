A site rebuild by PistonHeads has seen leads to used car dealers rise by 86 per cent and a 27 per cent increase in visitors to its classifieds page, it was revealed today (Oct 20) by owner CarGurus.

The used car marketplace bought PistonHeads from Haymarket in December 2018 and said that since then it had made an ongoing investment in the platform.

A recent rebuild of the website had focused on enhancing the user experience as well as securing a improved return on investment for dealers listing vehicles on it.

Those changes had helped PistonHeads enjoy a 27 per cent increase in visitors to its classified pages in the first half of 2020 against the the second half of 2019.

In addition, there had been an overall 86 per cent increase in leads to dealers from the third quarter of 2019 versus that of 2020.

Key to the success was a comprehensive refresh of the website homepage, said CarGurus, adding that the redesign had streamlined the buying journey for users from articles and advice to adverts.

Make and model landing pages have also been improved.

Wendy Harris, vice-president of European sales at CarGurus and PistonHeads, said: ‘CarGurus acquired PistonHeads with clear intent to leverage our technology expertise to grow the platform and drive greater value for consumers and dealers.

‘We’ve been working hard to test and implement significant technology enhancements to the site, and our dealer customers are now seeing the impact of that innovation.

‘For dealers that have historically listed vehicles on the site, it’s a good time to revisit the new and improved PistonHeads.

‘Not only have we enhanced the user experience across the site, PistonHeads is now attracting significantly more buyers to our classifieds and generating substantially more leads to dealers.

‘That means we can deliver outstanding return on investment for our dealer partners.’

CarGurus acquires PistonHeads from Haymarket Media Group