LEVC celebrates milestone as 10,000th electric taxi rolls off production line

LEVC is celebrating producing its 10,000th vehicle.

The company’s first TX electric taxi rolled off the production line at its state-of-the-art Ansty factory in 2018 and delivered in London.

Since then, 10,000 of them have been built and sold across the world from Paris to Madrid and Cairo to Tokyo.

The milestone achievement also continues the momentum of a record-breaking year for LEVC, with 2,508 TX vehicles sold in 2022, making it the manufacturer’s best annual sales performer to date.

The TX electric taxi has now overtaken the diesel-powered TX4 as the most common black cab in London. There are more than 6,000 TX taxis on the streets of the capital – more than 40 per cent of all the black cabs there.

LEVC chief executive Alex Nan said: ‘This year will see LEVC hit many milestones. As well as producing our 10,000th vehicle, we will celebrate 10 years of being part of the Geely Holding Group family.

‘The past decade has seen significant change for the business, including a new manufacturing facility, a complete rebrand and the launch of both the TX electric taxi and the VN5 van.’

He added: ‘Since the first TX rolled off the production line at Antsy in 2018, we have seen demand continue to grow for our purpose-built, advanced, zero-emission-capable vehicles.

‘We are proud to have reached the incredible milestone of 10,000 units and we would like to thank all our stakeholders – from our loyal customers to valued employees – for their support in helping us to achieve this impressive milestone.

‘Looking ahead, LEVC has outlined a new strategy that will see the business transform into a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company.

‘We will build on LEVC’s unrivalled heritage and grow beyond high-end taxi manufacturing, delivering on our mission to offer smart, green, safe and accessible mobility to more customers than ever before.’