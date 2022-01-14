Lloyd Motor Group adds Morecambe-based Rayrigg Motors to dealer network

Lloyd Motor Group (LMG) has added Rayrigg Motors in Morecambe to its dealer network, it has been confirmed.

The Lancashire Guardian reports that the firm will take over the company, which runs two Kia dealerships, on February 28.

The dealer group is planning to close Rayrigg’s Windermere showroom and operate solely from the White Lund dealership.

LMG already runs 38 dealerships across the north of England and Scotland, representing the likes BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo.

Rayrigg is currently run by managing director David Smith and his brother Robert, who have been involved since the 1950s.

Overall the firm has been in their family for more than a century with the first site, which sold bikes, opened in 1900 by Robert Smith.

The firm has represented Kia since 2004.

The family has decided to sell in order to ‘step back and concentrate on other projects’.