Nearly two thirds of Brits are considering a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which includes buying an EV, new research has found.

Auto Trader polled 2,000 people and among the considerations for a greener lifestyle were taking fewer flights (24 per cent) and eating less meat (30 per cent).

One in five (21 per cent) said they are considering purchasing an electric or alternatively-fuelled vehicle.

Meanwhile, Auto Trader also found 60 per cent of those who don’t currently own an AFV said they expect to buy one within five years.

However, 60 per cent also said they don’t intend to buy an EV without not seeing it first – good news for car dealers reopening on April 5 in Scotland and April 12 in England, says the firm.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, said: ‘In two years, we’ve seen three times the number of consumers view electric vehicle adverts, and one in seven visitors to Auto Trader now look at an electric vehicle.

‘The imposed extra time at home has meant potential car buyers have had more time to do their research on electric and debunk myths, particularly around range anxiety.

‘Additionally, not being able to spend on holidays and other big purchases means some have more disposable income, making the price point more palatable despite the government’s recent cuts to electric grants.’