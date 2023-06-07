Lookers celebrates top-performing staff with awards ceremony in Spain

Lookers has paid tribute to its top employees by throwing a glittering ceremony for them in Spain.

The Car Dealer 100 firm‘s Excellence Awards for 2023 recognised what it called ‘the outstanding efforts’ of 21 staff members nominated by their colleagues across the UK and Ireland.

It said this year’s awards were the group’s most successful to date, with almost 1,000 nominations for people working in roles ranging from sales and servicing to customer service, finance, parts and more.

Employees from more than 150 dealerships and head offices took part in the nomination process, which opened earlier this year.

Some 80 finalists and scores of guests attended this year’s gala event in Malaga, hosted by racing driver, broadcaster and journalist Amanda Stretton alongside Lookers CEO Mark Raban and chief financial officer Oliver Laird.

Raban said: ‘The strength of our success is built on the hard work, dedication and commitment to our customers, which is demonstrated every day by individuals and teams across the UK and Ireland.

‘We were thrilled this year to receive record nominations from every division and area of the business from employees who were keen to showcase the outstanding efforts of the people who make Lookers, and our Lookers family, the best in the industry.’

Frank Hodgkinson, a data architect from Lookers’ Charles Hurst division in Belfast, secured the coveted Above And Beyond award, in recognition of his dedication to the group for more than 17 years.

Matthew Barnes from Lookers’ Mercedes-Benz/Smart dealership in Eastbourne won the Business Manager title.

Head of group fleet Daniel Middleton took home the Senior Manager award.

Ben Rowe from the Volvo Stockport dealership was named Aftersales Manager for 2023.

Adam Devoy from Lookers Ford in Leeds won this year’s General Manager title.

Meanwhile, Lookers group business development manager Andrew Hall was presented with the Lookers Life trophy for his 40-year service.

The other Excellence Award winners were:

Kenneth Crawford and Paul McNulty from Lookers Audi Glasgow

Meredith Stokes of BMW/Mini in Stafford

Barry Jacques from Nissan Gateshead

Steven Bell from the Volume Customer Contact Centre

James Woodfinden of Stockport Kia

Eve Solomon from Nissan Leeds

Jennifer Carty at Lookers’ head office in Manchester

Ryan McAllister, Paul Herriot and Lynda Taylor, all from Charles Hurst in Belfast

Matthew Bates of Mercedes-Benz Stourbridge

Joshua Morgan from VRS in the Lookers Vehicle Solutions division

Sam Boulton and Mike Dalton from Ford

Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee said: ‘This year’s award winners represent just a small sample of our exceptional colleagues and wider team, and we were delighted to highlight their achievements as part of this important annual event.

‘Their exemplary work and dedication are a true testament to the ambition, high standards, expertise and customer care which Lookers is renowned for, and I congratulate every winner and nominee who made it through to the final.’

Winners and attendees are pictured celebrating at the Malaga event with (front row from left) Oliver Laird, Duncan McPhee, business development director Andrew Hall and Mark Raban, as well as Amanda Stretton (in the white dress on the left)