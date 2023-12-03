Lookers opens new Nissan dealer in Sunderland as brand continues to grow in north east

Car dealer group Lookers has officially opened a state-of-the-art new Nissan showroom in Sunderland as the brand looks to improve on its sizeable presence in the north east.

The site, on Newcastle Road, opens after a £1.8m investment from Lookers to transform its former Ford premises for the Japanese brand.

Bosses say that 35 members of staff are now employed at the Sunderland dealership, in a welcome boost to the local economy.

It follows Nissan’s announcement last week that it will be building the upcoming electric versions of the Juke and Qashqai in Sunderland.

Lookers’ ultra-modern new dealership has been given Nissan;’s latest corporate identity as well as a spectacular 12-car showroom, customer lounge areas, extensive EV charging points, new workshops and a handover bay.

Welcoming Lookers’ latest investment in Sunderland and in the Nissan brand, Lookers’ Franchise Director, Robert Dier, said: ‘Sunderland is once again the beating heart of Nissan’s UK manufacturing operations and we’re absolutely delighted to be investing locally in a new state-of-the-art Nissan dealership in an incredible city where everyone can experience this outstanding car brand’s style, innovation and focus on sustainable driving in an exemplar retail environment that customers will love.

‘A stunning showcase for Nissan’s newest models which incorporates a wide range of used models and on-site servicing and MOTs, and supported by a passionate, knowledgeable and experience team, Lookers Nissan Sunderland puts local customers first.’

Sunderland forms part of a major multimillion-pound investment programme by Lookers to grow its network of Nissan dealerhips.

The group is also currently creating a new £3.25m showroom in nearby Newcastle which is on track to open in the new year.

It also has existing Nissan sites in neighbouring Gateshead as well as recently modified locations in Chester and Carlisle in 2022.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: ‘Nissan is consistently top of the charts among UK customers seeking value, style, reliability and the latest technology to improve their driving experience, their daily commute or juggling family life, so it’s no surprise that we’re continuing to invest in Nissan to ensure we can offer customers the best retail experience.

‘Committed to being the UK’s number one choice for all-electric driving, Lookers is delighted to be strengthening our partnership and we look forward to welcoming customers to our newest franchise dealership at Lookers Nissan Sunderland in the weeks and months ahead.’

Grant Richards, national network development manager at Nissan, added: ‘This new showroom in Sunderland is truly spectacular and showcases our cars in exactly the right way.

‘The workshop facilities are equally impressive. We’re delighted with Lookers’ investment in our brand, and we look forward to a bright future together.

‘We know that there will be a warm welcome at Lookers Nissan Sunderland for everyone and we send the team at the dealership every good wish for the future.’