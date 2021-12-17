Lookers ramps up service for online car buyers with new valuation tool and fleet of home delivery vans

Lookers is rolling out new ways of helping customers who wish to transact digitally by launching an instant valuation tool and a fleet of home delivery vans.

The listed dealer group says the move is part of ‘a new and enhanced service for online shoppers’.

Its new ‘click and sell’ service gives customers looking to sell their used vehicles an instant valuation, through a number plate look-up tool.

‘Click and sell’ joins Lookers’ ‘click and drive’ online buying service, which is already in operation.

The company says customers choosing a car remotely and arranging finance online is in ‘high demand’

Along with the new valuation tool, Lookers has also taken the covers off a fleet of new delivery vans for online transactions.

The new vans now means Lookers will be fulfilling home deliveries itself rather than replying on third party agreements as before.

Lookers says the fleet will be operational in Scotland, the north east, Greater Manchester, the midlands and the south of England, and it’ll be working with ‘all its brand partners as the rollout continues and more vans are added’.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: ‘Our mission is to provide customers with the flexibility to buy a car however they choose, with excellent customer service along the way and I’m delighted to confirm this important investment and development.

‘Putting customer preference and choice first, we continue to invest in delivering an omnichannel experience which combines digital engagement and a high-quality forecourt and dealership service that really works.’

Mark Raban, CEO, added: ‘Our customers decide the way they want to enquire, buy and have their vehicles delivered after purchase and in many cases use a hybrid mix from the wide choice of options available.

‘This latest initiative builds on the solid progress we have already made to support our future growth ambitions.’