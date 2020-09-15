Lookers has thrown open the doors of its Renault site in Stockport again a year after a fire destroyed the site and following a £3m rebuild.

The blaze broke out in the servicing and parts area last September, as reported by Car Dealer at the time, and the building in St Marys Way was subsequently condemned by insurers, with the Renault and Dacia businesses transferred to an ex-Mercedes site in Wellington Road North two miles away while the work was carried out.

The dealership now has a new service reception area plus a Renault customisation zone, an extra two ramps in the workshop taking the total to 12, an improved MOT area, a special indoor handover area, plus improved staff facilities.

Now a special four-day event has been held to officially launch the new-look site as open for business, with select sales and service customers and the general public given personalised tours.

Branch manager David Sowerby told the Manchester Evening News: ‘The fire and relocation has been a challenge for everyone concerned. I’d like to thank our customers and colleagues for sticking with us during this period.

‘All clouds have a silver lining. I’m excited to see the site reopen with a facility that we are incredibly proud of. I know that myself and the team are looking forward to welcoming our customers through the doors.’

Michael Scott, franchise director for Lookers Renault, added: ‘It’s great to see the dealership being rebuilt over the past months. The team have been fantastic since September last year, having been faced with several challenges alongside the temporary relocation of our St Marys Way dealership.

‘This brand-new dealership delivers a modern, fresh and functional environment for both the team and our customers.’

Video via Manchester Evening News. Main image via video.

