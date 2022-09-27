Lookers to plough £4.5m into transformation of Crewe BMW dealership

Lookers is to spend £4.5m on a major redesign and refurb of its BMW site in Crewe.

The move will see the long-established dealership become a major regional retail hub for the luxury German brand, says the motoring and aftersales group.

Work on the redevelopment will take six months, with an official opening planned for March 2023.

The transformation of the Weston Road site will result in an ultra-modern showroom for BMW’s next generation of cars and vans, including its expanding range of electric and hybrid models, as well as used vehicles, and will boast EV chargers plus what Lookers says will be ‘a range of digital innovations’.

Rob Gower, head of business at Lookers Crewe BMW, said: ‘Our extensive refurbishment plans create a unique opportunity to develop a new and outstanding state-of-the-art retail hub for customers and staff.

‘This significant investment reflects our commitment to the community in Crewe, the local economy and BMW Mini as our brand partner, which will offer an exceptional experience for everyone.

‘Our customers remain at the heart of all we do, which is why we are excited to share this fantastic news.’

Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee added: ‘I’m pleased to confirm a further investment in our dealership network, which is great news for our customers and colleagues and signals our commitment to the BMW brand.

‘It also reflects our commitment to continued growth and to strengthening our position as one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers.’

While the work takes place, the BMW centre has relocated to the Lookers Mini Crewe showroom nearby.

Lookers says it has already ploughed more than £11m into its regional dealership network since early last year, including a £4.6m investment at its Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Bishop’s Stortford, £3m at its Volkswagen Teesside site and £2.1m at Lookers Volkswagen Preston.

It has also invested £750,000 in its Nissan Carlisle site and £500,000 for a new multi-brand showroom for premium used cars in Newcastle.

Pictured at top is an artist’s impression of how the Lookers Crewe BMW dealership will look after its refurbishment