News

Lookers wants to rebuild Nissan dealership it says is in ‘poor condition’

  • Plans submitted to knock down and redevelop Nissan Newcastle dealership
  • Full replacement of facades needed within years even with repairs, says Lookers
  • Showroom would shrink to allow for better display areas and parking plus EV chargepoints
  • Three jobs would be creaated by development
Time 8:14 am, April 26, 2023

Lookers is seeking to tear down and rebuild a Nissan showroom that it says is in a ‘poor condition’.

The dealership has been in the Shieldfield district of Newcastle upon Tyne for some 15 years, and plans submitted to the city council say it’s ‘near its end of life cycle’, according to Insider Media.

Three jobs would be created if the scheme was allowed, said Lookers.

The new building on the 1.34-acre plot would allow for seven cars plus office space and a handover bay.

Customer parking would be increased as well, with EV charging points installed plus used car displays and vehicle demonstration areas.

According to a design and access statement, a ‘full replacement of the existing showroom facades will be required within five to ten years’ even if repairs were carried out in the short term.

It said: ‘The design is rationalised to create a showroom with a smaller footprint than is existing, which allows for the display areas and customer parking to be improved, with increased parking and EV charging facilities.’

The council will decide on the application at a later date.

Image: Google Street View

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

