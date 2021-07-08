Lookers wins major contract to supply panel vans to Menzies Distribution from Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow

Lookers has won a major contract with Menzies Distribution to supply delivery vehicles to the company from its Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow.

Menzies recently expanded its presence in Scotland through the acquisition of West Lothian-based logistics company JBT Distribution.

As a result, the firm has decided to team up with Lookers to support a significant fleet expansion.

Lookers will supply the company with around 100 VW panel vans through its Glasgow site.

Bosses say the contract is a significant win for its business in Scotland and a positive sign of future growth.

Fraser Simpson, general sales managers at Lookers Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow, said: ‘Menzies Distribution is a growth-focused, ambitious and innovative company delivering solutions to help business right across the UK and we’re delighted to have been chosen as its commercial partner to support its continued expansion.

‘Packed with technology and with an unbeatable design, the new Volkswagen Crafter panel van is designed for companies who want to get large and small jobs done well and these outstanding vehicles will add significantly to Menzies’ nationwide fleet.

‘We’re proud to be associated with a business of this scale and calibre and delighted to be supporting its growing team.’

Menzies Distribution currently operates from over 100 sites across the UK and Ireland, distributing more than 29.5 million units across its network every week.

The firm delivers to more than 30,000 locations each day, including newspapers and magazines, retail stock, healthcare consumables and parcel delivery services.

Employing more than 5,000 people and operating with over 4,000 vehicle assets, the Menzies Distribution Group has annual turnover of more than £1.2bn.

Adam Purshall, Menzies’ fleet & procurement director, added: ‘In addition to the expansion of our dedicated electric fleet, which we aim to roll out far ahead of any regulatory deadlines, it’s imperative that we upgrade our traditional fleet with the very best in class.

‘Final mile and urban deliveries continue to be an important part of the work Menzies Distribution undertakes and we must be able to operate in any part of the country without additional cost – something we have guaranteed by having a full Euro 6 fleet.’