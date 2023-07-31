LSH Auto agrees prestigious sponsorship deal with floral design company Boujee Boxes

Dealer group LSH Auto has agreed a prestigious new partnership with one of Cheshire’s most exclusive floral design companies.

The outfit has teamed up with Boujee Boxes to become the firm’s official van sponsor, supplying it with a sign-written Mercedes-Benz Vito.

Boujee Boxes launched in Stockport in 2019, and now has a team of freelancers from all over the North West. The business uses individual flower stems (either fresh flowers for celebrations or artificial flowers for permanent installations) to hand-make its designs.

Rochelle Carrey, director at Boujee Boxes, said: ‘We first visited Mercedes-Benz of Stockport as part of the Christmas market in December last year. Since then, we’ve worked with the LSH Auto marketing team to create showstopping floral displays for special events at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport and experiential pop-ups with their Mercedes-Benz and BYD vehicles at the Manchester Flower Festival and the Cheshire Show.

‘Our new Vito is going to make a huge difference to our business.

‘We’ve been really busy over the last 12 months, providing decor for 62 weddings and creating 130 corporate installations from permanent designs in bars and restaurants to special events and Christmas decorations.

‘We’re excited to be driving a van that’s in-keeping with the high-end work that we produce.’

LSH Auto is among the UK’s biggest Mercedes retailers and operates dealerships in the North West and the Midlands.

As well as an extensive network of Mercedes sites, the firm also represents the likes of Smart and BYD.

It holds several other sponsorships and is backing its latest deal to be a success.

Nikki Leonard, group marketing manager at LSH Auto, said: ‘The floral displays that Boujee Boxes created in our Stockport showroom have been really impressive.

‘Flowers were interwoven with our electric vehicles for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day and the team created an amazing display with our G-Wagon ahead of a special AMG event we held.

‘Every time we’ve worked together their creations have been really popular with our customers. We’re delighted to be supporting a local business with a bright future and we look forward to working together over the next 12 months.’