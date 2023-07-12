LSH Auto dragon boat team raise thousands for patients as they paddle to victory

Dealership group LSH Auto raised more than £2,500 to help women and children in hospital by taking part in a dragon boat race.

Its 17-strong team from Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham, Solihull, Tamworth and the Car Dealer Top 100 firm’s head office were among 49 businesses competing over an adrenalin-pumping 200m during the event, which was held canalside at The Mailbox in Birmingham on June 30 and July 1.

Their boat crossed the finish line as race-day winner with a time of 1 min 7 seconds and raised £2,600 for the Birmingham Women’s Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity in the process.

Rachel McDermott, HR manager for LSH Auto, said: ‘We’re really grateful to everybody who sponsored us and contributed to this fantastic event.

‘The charity does an amazing job and those contributions will make a significant impact on the lives of many women, babies, children and families in their care.

‘The day was filled with laughter, teamwork and pure excitement as we paddled our way to success.

‘To emerge as the overall winners was a fantastic achievement, and along the way we strengthened our team relationships and made bonds that will last a lifetime.’

Helen Miles, head of corporate partnerships at the charity, said: ‘We’re so thankful to the whole team at LSH Auto – and all the teams who took part – for going above and beyond for our patients.

‘This was our third dragon boat race, and every year we are blown away by the efforts and enthusiasm shown by all the teams.

‘Congratulations to LSH Auto for their win! The money they’ve raised will make a world of difference to the experience we can offer our patients.

‘We hope to see them back out on the water next year, too!’

LSH Auto UK, which has dealerships across the Midlands and north-west of England, is part of global outfit LSH Auto, the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz dealership group.