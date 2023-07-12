Log in
LSH Auto takes to the water to raise vital funds for Birmingham Women's and Children's HospitalsLSH Auto takes to the water to raise vital funds for Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospitals

News

LSH Auto dragon boat team raise thousands for patients as they paddle to victory

  • Dragon boat race held in aid of women’s and children’s hospitals
  • LSH Auto team emerge as victors and raise £2,600
  • Money ‘will make a world of difference to patients’
Advert

Time 10:56 am, July 12, 2023

Dealership group LSH Auto raised more than £2,500 to help women and children in hospital by taking part in a dragon boat race.

Its 17-strong team from Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham, Solihull, Tamworth and the Car Dealer Top 100 firm’s head office were among 49 businesses competing over an adrenalin-pumping 200m during the event, which was held canalside at The Mailbox in Birmingham on June 30 and July 1.

Their boat crossed the finish line as race-day winner with a time of 1 min 7 seconds and raised £2,600 for the Birmingham Women’s Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity in the process.

Advert

Rachel McDermott, HR manager for LSH Auto, said: ‘We’re really grateful to everybody who sponsored us and contributed to this fantastic event.

‘The charity does an amazing job and those contributions will make a significant impact on the lives of many women, babies, children and families in their care.

LSH Auto takes to the water to raise vital funds for Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospitals 2

The LSH Auto dragon boat team in action

‘The day was filled with laughter, teamwork and pure excitement as we paddled our way to success.

Advert

‘To emerge as the overall winners was a fantastic achievement, and along the way we strengthened our team relationships and made bonds that will last a lifetime.’

Helen Miles, head of corporate partnerships at the charity, said: ‘We’re so thankful to the whole team at LSH Auto – and all the teams who took part – for going above and beyond for our patients.

‘This was our third dragon boat race, and every year we are blown away by the efforts and enthusiasm shown by all the teams.

‘Congratulations to LSH Auto for their win! The money they’ve raised will make a world of difference to the experience we can offer our patients.

‘We hope to see them back out on the water next year, too!’

LSH Auto UK, which has dealerships across the Midlands and north-west of England, is part of global outfit LSH Auto, the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz dealership group.

Advert

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108