LSH Auto tells of importance of apprenticeships as it welcomes latest intake

LSH Auto has told of its delight at welcoming young women as part of its latest intake of apprentices.

The 20-strong cohort will bolster its teams, taking the total number of trainees to 74.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm offers three-year apprenticeships as light vehicle technicians, retail parts advisers, paint technicians plus mechanical, electrical and trim (MET) technicians, as well as 18-month apprenticeships as customer service experts and marketing executives.

LSH Auto operations director Tracy Ellam, who is pictured above with some of the new recruits, said: ‘I really enjoyed meeting our new apprentices.

‘It’s so important for us to have a strong apprentice intake each year and to invest in their development.

‘It’s wonderful to see them grow over the years and I’m especially pleased to see young women joining our business.’

Light vehicle technician apprentice Danielle Reynolds was working as a dog walker before she heard about the Mercedes-Benz apprenticeship and decided to apply.

‘I love tinkering with cars and always wanted to learn more about them. I’d also really like to be a successful female in a male-dominated industry,’ she said.

‘Every single person at LSH Auto has been so lovely and helpful from day one at my induction. I’ve really enjoyed getting my hands dirty in week one.’

Jack Davis, who is also a light vehicle technician apprentice, said: ‘Originally, I was going to study mechanics at college but then I saw the Mercedes-Benz apprenticeship.

‘I’ve always been a fan of Mercedes-Benz and wanted to work here in some way or another. I thought an apprenticeship would be the perfect way in.

‘I met some of the team from LSH Auto and Mercedes-Benz at a careers open day at my school in May this year.

‘I asked them how the apprenticeship worked and about the different courses available and then worked with my careers adviser to fill in all the forms to apply.

‘After that, I was offered an interview at LSH Auto and attended an open day at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport, which included a tour of the facilities.

‘I then had another interview to talk about what I’d be doing here and then I was offered the apprenticeship.’

He added: ‘I was very nervous when I came for my induction. It’s a new job and it’s a big company, but as soon as I entered the building, everyone was really welcoming.

‘They made me feel part of the Mercedes-Benz and LSH Auto family straight away. We’ve had a good first couple of days and I’ve already started to make some new friends.’

Becky Pitt, talent acquisition specialist at LSH Auto, said: ‘Becoming an apprentice is a great way to earn money and a qualification while gaining valuable real-life experience in your chosen career.

‘We currently offer 10 courses with NVQ Level 3 qualifications and have a number of apprenticeship positions available across our dealerships in Stockport, Macclesfield, Whitefield, Birmingham, Solihull and Tamworth.’

New and used car dealer group LSH Auto, which also represents Smart, AMG, EQ and BYD, is part of the Lei Shing Hong Group.