CGI image of the LSH Auto BYD showroom in TamworthCGI image of the LSH Auto BYD showroom in Tamworth

LSH Auto transforming Tamworth site to house Mercedes-Benz and BYD

  • Solus LSH Auto location to be transformed into two-brand home
  • BYD to buddy up with long-established Mercedes-Benz
  • Aim is to make it an EV site for all service, warranty and repair work
Time 3:42 pm, February 29, 2024

LSH Auto has begun work on turning its Mercedes-Benz showroom in Tamworth into a site that will also include BYD.

The dealership was established in 1966, with the current showroom built in the 1980s. It’s now being extensively redeveloped to form two new state-of-the-art showrooms.

One will house the German brand, while the other will be for the Chinese newcomer.

The workshop will also be upgraded to contain 11 ramps, including six for EVs, plus chargers and new valet bays, which LSH Auto says will enable the Tamworth location to become an EV site for all service, warranty and repair work.

Managing director Vaughan Blackman said: ‘We’re really pleased to be investing in our Tamworth facilities, which have a long-standing history as a Mercedes-Benz showroom and a very loyal customer base.

CGI image of the LSH Auto Mercedes-Benz showroom in Tamworth

A CGI image of how the LSH Auto Mercedes-Benz showroom in Tamworth will look when the work is finished

‘The new showrooms will reflect our high standards and commitment to our customers.’

He added: ‘BYD is the latest brand to join LSH Auto UK. It is a multi-national high-tech company devoted to technological innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

‘The quality of its new passenger cars is undeniable, and we’re excited to be introducing the new range to our customers.’

The work, which is costing an unspecified amount and is expected to take 12 months, will also involve upgrades to the outside used car sales area, while extra parking will be created as well.

Mark Hickman, dealer principal at Mercedes-Benz of Tamworth and BYD Tamworth, said: ‘We want to give our customers more choice and allow them to find the right car to purchase in a relaxed, no-pressure environment that has been tailor-made to give them the best experience.’

The business will remain fully operational while the work is carried out.

Pictured at top is a CGI image of how the BYD showroom will look

