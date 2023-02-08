Luxurious new Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair showroom gives glimpse of agency future

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has opened a brand new ’boutique’ showroom that gives a glimpse of its network transitioning to an agency model next year.

Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair officially opened yesterday (Feb 7), and is the first JLR site to showcase a new strategy by the British brand to cater even more to customers in the luxury market.

It’s owned by Pendragon-owned Stratstone and operates in a traditional franchise capacity, but the new showroom gives a taster of the customer experiences JLR is intending to offer under an agency model from next year onwards.

JLR said it is still ‘transitioning’ and ‘consulting’ with its retailer network ahead of the adoption of agency sales in late 2024.

The showroom, which is over 100 years old and is located on Berkeley Street, London, dispenses with usual dealership fixtures and fittings and instead has been modelled as a ’boutique’.

Digital art and content screens cover the walls, while private consultation rooms allow customers to bespoke order their cars.

Buyers can choose from a plethora of upholstery, trim and colour options, while there’s also an SV Lounge for customers of SVO-engineered vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover said: ‘The Mayfair boutique is the manifestation of Jaguar Land Rover UK’s approach to client services for the luxury sector which sees a transition to a direct to customer agency model by 2024, a move that elevates customer experience both in showrooms and online.’

JLR sales director Patrick McGillycuddy told Car Dealer more boutiques like the Mayfair one are likely in the future.

‘We’re looking at the different spaces we need in the future,’ he said.

‘Our ‘Arch Concept’ [showrooms] are very much part of our future and our key route to market.

‘But if we think there is an opportunity to put a different premises in a different place, then we will assess them.’

Marking the opening of the new Mayfair showroom was the reveal of special edition Range Rover SV.

The ‘Lansdowne Edition’ features a ‘curated’ specification by JLR’s SV Bespoke division, including an exclusive body and roof colour, and a special ‘Rosewood & Ebony’ leather interior.

It’s named after The Lansdowne Club in Mayfair’s Berkeley Square, and is priced at £250,000.

All 16 cars have already been sold.

The full interview with McGillycuddy will appear in this month’s issue of Car Dealer magazine

