Luxury car dealer that sells to the rich and famous set for green light on new £4m showroom

A luxury car dealership which specialises in selling vehicles to the rich and famous is set to move to a new £4m home.

Last year Car Dealer reported that Autolab UK had agreed to buy a prime plot of land on Carl Fogarty Way in Blackburn as part of a multi-million-pound expansion.

Then, in April, we brought you the news that the outfit had applied applied for planning permission to build a state-of-the-art new showroom on the site.

Now, just over two months later, the dealership has received some good news after the proposals were recommended for approval by Blackburn with Darwen Council’s planning committee.

A decision is expected later this week but bosses at the firm are hopeful of receiving the green light, which would allow work to commence.

Autolab wants to build an ultra-modern showroom with space inside for up to 31 vehicles. The plans also make provisions for a reception and sales desk, office space and high quality customer areas.

It will join the outfit’s existing premises, which are located less than a mile away from the new site.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that the expansion will allow the company to grow its workforce, which currently stands at 30 employees.

Among those supporting the scheme is Blackburn with Darwen Council growth boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood, who described it as ‘magnificent’.

He said: ‘It is fantastic to see the Autolab application come forward. It looks a magnificent building.’