Car dealership Autolab UK submits planning permission for state-of-the-art new showroom

A luxury car dealership which specialises in selling vehicles to the rich and famous has applied for planning permission for a state-of-the-art new site in the north of England.

Last year Car Dealer reported that Autolab UK had agreed to buy a prime plot of land on Carl Fogarty Way in Blackburn as part of a multi-million-pound expansion.

The firm, which counts A-listers and Premier League footballers among its regular clients, announced plans to spend a whopping £4m setting up the dealership but at the time, details remained thin on the ground.

Now however, proposals have been put forward to the planning committee at Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Autolab bosses want to build an ultra-modern showroom with space inside for up to 31 vehicles. The plans also make provisions for a reception and sales desk, office space and high quality customer areas.

The firm’s planning application says: ‘The layout and orientation of the building has been influenced by the existing access from Carl Fogarty Way and the requirement for a large vehicle display area.

‘The building has been positioned close to the site boundary with Carl Fogarty Way which sits at a slightly elevated level with the intention to create a focal point when approached from the North-East and M65.