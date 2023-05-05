Luxury car maker Bentley makes nearly £189m profit in just three months

Bentley sales in the UK fell in the first quarter of the year – but profits leapt more than a quarter compared to the same period last year.

The British manufacturer, based in Crewe, sold 361 cars in the first three months of 2023 to British buyers, down two per cent, or seven cars, on the same period last year.

Profits soared, though, as sales leapt in America and the Middle East.

The manufacturer clocked up £188.8m (€218m) of earnings in the first three months, a rise of 27 per cent on the same quarter in 2022.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: ‘Despite a challenging global environment, we started 2023 where we left off in 2022, with another solid set of financial figures, driving growth in revenue, operating profit and return on sales.

‘Bentley’s record performance in the Americas is also especially notable, with one in three of our luxury cars now sold in the region.

‘The introduction of the Bentayga EWB, plus the success of the Flying Spur sedan, have been key to this growth.

‘Looking ahead, although our well-balanced distribution model shows signs of encouragement that this success can be continued, we remain cautious about global challenges that remain in the markets.’

The Americas were the biggest market with 1,157 Bentleys sold, up 39 per cent on last year. China was the second largest market with 666 units sold, but it was down 12 per cent.

Europe clocked up 645 cars, Asia Pacific 410 and the Middle East 278.

In total 3,517 cars were sold in the first quarter, up 10 per cent on the same period last year.

In March, Bentley reported its best ever year with 2022 clocking up £621m profit on revenue of nearly £3bn.