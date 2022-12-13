Luxury dealer group H.R. Owen adds Hennessey to impressive portfolio of brands

Luxury dealer group H.R. Owen has agreed a new deal to become the UK’s sole retailer of Hennessey vehicles.

The revered American brand joins the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari and Lamborghini in H.R. Owen’s impressive stable.

The firm will now sell the outfit’s Special Vehicles range, including the Venom F5, which aims to be the world’s fastest production car, with a validated top speed in excess of 300mph.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: ‘The H.R. Owen Group looks to brands that relentlessly innovate, seeking to be the very best no matter the cost or complexity.

‘Hennessey is the perfect addition to our portfolio of partners, with a storied heritage, a proven hypercar already received to critical acclaim and a forward-facing vision of the future of performance.

‘We excited to begin working hand-in-hand with the Hennessey team to showcase the incredible work of this famous American brand to our customers here in the UK.’

Hennessey becomes the second Stateside business to join H.R. Owen this year after the group also secured a deal to represent performance brand, Czinger.

John Hennessey, founder & CEO of Hennessey Performance Engineering, said: ‘We are understandably very pleased to partner with H.R. Owen, the UK’s leading luxury motor group.

‘Its team’s hypercar experience allows us to confidently expand our footprint knowing that our clientele will be in the care of experts.

‘We are honoured to align with a professional team that shares our family ideals, brand vision, and passion for ultimate performance.’