Macklin Motors adds Vauxhall to existing Dunfermline Ford dealership

Macklin Motors has announced that Vauxhall car and commercial franchises have been added to its existing Ford dealership in Dunfermline.

The dealer group is splashing out £1.7m on refurbishing the dual franchise site with the aim of giving customers the best possible experience.

Each brand is getting a full showroom revamp to include their own servicing and aftersales departments.

The move is set to create a number of jobs in the local area in both sales and aftersales.

Among the vacancies will be master technicians, franchise qualified technicians and sales executives.

The Vauxhall dealership will showcase the new hybrid and electric models, as well as its existing portfolio of petrol and diesel vehicles.

These include the new model Corsa, Corsa-e, Grandland, the new Mokka and Mokka-e and luxury Grandland X.

It also stocks a range of award-winning commercial vehicles, including industry leading all-electric variants.

Motability customers will be welcomed at the Vauxhall dealership, with a specialist on hand to guide them through the process of choosing the best vehicle for their individual requirements.

Joe McCauley, general manager at Macklin Motors Dunfermline Vauxhall, said: ‘Adding the Vauxhall dealership to the existing Ford site in Dunfermline is an exciting move for the Group.

‘It represents a significant investment and a vote of confidence in the area.

‘The team is geared up and ready to provide fantastic service to our customers.’

Pic: Joe McCauley, general manager at Macklin Motors Dunfermline Vauxhall