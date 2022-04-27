Macklin Motors invests in new Dunfermline multi-franchise car dealership

Dealer group Macklin Motors has unveiled a state-of-the-art new multi-franchise dealership in Dunfermline following a £2m investment.

The site sees Renault, Dacia, Hyundai and Vauxhall all represented under the same roof on the site of Macklin’s existing Vauxhall and Ford Authorised repair centre.

The investment will create up to 11 new jobs, with the same number joining from a previous Renault site to take the dealership’s workforce to 60.

The newly-renovated site has separate sales areas for Renault, Dacia, Hyundai and Vauxhall with the the service area covering all four manufacturers.

The Ford service and repair section will also remain in place, extending an 80-year stint as an authorised Ford service and parts location.

The new location comes after Macklin opened another multi-franchise dealership in Edinburgh representing Peugeot, Kia and MG.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors said: ‘We are delighted to announce our further commitment to Scotland, as this substantial investment by Macklin Motors signifies our confidence in the region and follows the opening of our brand-new Peugeot, Kia and MG dealership in Edinburgh.

‘A lot of hard work has gone into making our new Dunfermline site a fantastic facility for customers and colleagues.

‘We are ready to offer the very best customer service and cater to a wide variety of motoring needs.’