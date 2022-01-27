Macklin Motors opens state-of-the-art £5m multi franchise showroom in Edinburgh

Dealer group Macklin Motors has opened a brand new state-of-the art dealership in Edinburgh after a whopping £5m investment.

The site, in the Newbridge area of the Scottish capital, is the group’s tenth location north of the border.

It will represent the Peugeot, Kia and MG brands with up to 120 vehicles displayed on the ultra-modern premises.

The dealership will offer sales and servicing for all three carmakers and will have a 16-bay service area operated by manufacturer accredited technicians.

The new build will see 14 new jobs created – including two apprenticeships – with the rest of the workforce from a pre-existing dealership.

Macklin Motors believes the investment ‘signifies its confidence in the region’ and says ‘further significant developments are in the pipeline’.

Across the new multi-franchise site, the dealership benefits from all the latest technology, including interactive walls that allow customers to customise their vehicle specification.

Additionally, automatic number plate recognition is able to notify the service centre to a customer’s arrival and begins the check-in process from the moment they reach the site.

Joe McCauley, general manager at Macklin Motors Edinburgh Newbridge, said: ‘Prior to the seven-month long build programme, the location was an undeveloped plot overlooking the M9 motorway.

‘Now it is a state-of-the-art workplace we can all be proud of and a welcoming modern space for customers.

‘Moving into our new home is a fantastic way to begin 2022 and I’m looking forward to working with colleagues, old and new, to welcome customers and show them everything we have on offer.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Macklin Motors, added: ‘This significant investment in Edinburgh, which is our third location in the city, demonstrates our continued confidence in the region.

‘A substantial amount of hard work has gone into building our new Edinburgh site, which is set to be a fantastic facility for customers and colleagues.

‘We are delighted to provide the very best customer service and cater to a wide variety of motoring needs.’