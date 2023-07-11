Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside BMW dealership

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed – one of them outside a BMW showroom.

The victims are in a serious but stable condition after the attacks at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which houses Afghan refugees, in Long Ditton, Surrey, and outside Berry Thames Ditton BMW next door about 1.45pm on Sunday.

Sher Wali, 48, of Portsmouth Road, Long Ditton, has also been charged with having a bladed article.

He appeared before Guildford magistrates yesterday and will appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, August 10.

Elmbridge borough commander Insp Bert Dean said: ‘We are working with our partner agencies, including Elmbridge Borough Council, Surrey County Council, the NHS, local schools and the staff at the hotel to support those most impacted by the incident.

‘We appreciate that the heightened emergency services’ presence and the nature of the incident may have caused distress to the local community, and officers will be out and about in the local area over the coming days to answer any questions and listen to any concerns.

‘The investigation itself remains ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has any information which could assist our inquiries to contact us.’

Mark Knight, 41, who lives in Long Ditton, told the PA news agency shortly after the incident: ‘I saw someone in handcuffs coming out.

‘There was another guy that came out with a bandage around his head and his bicep. They put him in an ambulance.’

Main image: PA Media