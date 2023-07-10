Police make arrest after attempted murder at suburban BMW dealership

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a frenzied knife attack at a suburban BMW dealership.

One person is believed to have been attacked at Berry Thames Ditton BMW in Surbiton yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

That followed a similar assault at the neighbouring Crowne Plaza Hotel on Portsmouth Road – a site that houses Afghan refugees.

Both victims suffered stab wounds and were rushed to hospital before local residents described seeing a man, wearing a shirt and blazer, being led away in handcuffs.

Mark Knight, 41, who lives in Long Ditton, Surbiton, told the PA news agency: ‘I saw someone in handcuffs coming out.

‘There was another guy that came out with a bandage around his head and his bicep. They put him in an ambulance.’

Fraser Howie, 36, who lives on Portsmouth Road, said he witnessed commotion from his upstairs window.

He said: ‘I only saw it after the police arrived.

‘[I saw] lots of police cars. There was one car sitting in the middle of the road which was obviously where all the commotion was around.’

The incident took place at around 1.45 on Sunday afternoon and Surrey Police were quick to attend the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘While we appreciate that this may be extremely concerning, we would like to reassure you that we believe this was an isolated incident.

‘An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing.

‘The man who was arrested is currently in custody.’

Following the attacks, the BMW garage was placed behind a police cordon, alongside the Crowne Plaza hotel.

Forensic officers were spotted working at the scene as they looked to gather evidence from the site.

A Home Office spokesperson said: ‘We take the welfare and safety of those in our care incredibly seriously.

‘We are aware of an incident in Surrey at a hotel housing Afghan refugees.

‘We are working closely with Surrey Police and partners on the ground to support the investigation and those affected by today’s events.’

