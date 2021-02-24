A man arrested after being seen acting suspiciously in the forecourt of a Mercedes-Benz showroom was found to have keys to a number of expensive cars on him.

Police arrived at the Vikings showroom in Mill Road, Sturry, Canterbury, late at night on Saturday (Feb 20) to discover that it had been broken into, with a door damaged.

Police in Canterbury tweeted a picture of the keys in an evidence bag, which appeared to show six fobs for ‘high-value’ cars. They said the keys had been taken from the showroom after a forced entry.

A man aged 21 was detained on suspicion of burglary then released pending further investigations.

Police told Car Dealer that they were unable to give details of what models the keys were for.

The dealership – part of the Lookers group – declined to comment and instead asked Car Dealer to contact Lookers head office. We are currently awaiting a response from Lookers.

Dealership image: Google Street View