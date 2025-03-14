Mar 14: SMMT’s jobs warning; Bentley Batur ‘Black Rose’; NHS England canned

Jobs at risk unless demand for electric vehicles is raised, industry body warns

Failing to boost demand for electric vehicles (EVs) will put UK automotive jobs at risk, according to an industry body.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), warned of the danger of ‘de-industrialisation’ if more support for EV purchases is not introduced.

He described the decision to remove EVs’ exemption from vehicle excise duty and the expensive car supplement as ‘disincentives’ for people to switch to electric motoring.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has been pressed to secure a trade deal with the US after Donald Trump hit steel and aluminium imports with 25% tariffs.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said it is a ‘colossal failure’ of the Government that the UK is not exempt from the US president’s global tariffs on the metal imports.

In the Commons, the Government was urged to set out a ‘gameplan’ and to target Elon Musk’s Tesla as part of retaliatory measures.

Bentley has revealed a bespoke version of the Batur coupe with the ‘Black Rose’.

The Black Rose is just one of 18 Baturs being made worldwide, with the car being built under Bentley’s coachbuilding company, Mulliner.

The exterior is finished off in Black Rose paint work, while the upper body is painted in gloss black. There are satin rose gold accents around the front radiator grille, mirror caps, bonnet lines and around the 22-inch alloy wheels.

Stellantis UK boss Eurig Druce defended closing Luton’s historic plant, citing Brexit and lack of government support. He called for EV policy reforms, including better charging infrastructure and fairer taxation, while highlighting Stellantis’ €50m investment in UK electric van production at Ellesmere Port.

Waylands boss John O’Hanlon detailed his dealership growth strategy, partnering with winning brands like Volvo, Kia, Polestar, and MG. He emphasised digital innovation, showroom appeal, and industry trust. Waylands hit £250m turnover in 2024, aiming for £500m with 20 sites through acquisitions and investment in people and facilities.

Volvo’s agency sales model has led to record sales and a successful transition. UK boss Nicole Melillo Shaw highlighted transparent pricing and closer consumer relationships as key benefits. While other brands struggled, Volvo thrived by being bold and committed. She expects agency models to return industry-wide in the future.

Franchised dealers have voiced concerns over the ongoing motor finance scandal but remain confident in the sector’s resilience. Speaking at Car Dealer Live, industry leaders backed the FCA’s role, with Swansway’s Peter Smyth calling it ‘the best thing that ever happened to our business’. Greenhous boss Danny Minshall expects the Supreme Court to back dealers.

Former Nissan COO Andy Palmer slammed Nissan’s current state, calling it ‘extraordinary’ that the EV pioneer is struggling in 2025. Speaking at Car Dealer Live, he warned Nissan would be “mad” to quit the UK and suggested its break from Renault left it vulnerable, with a Honda merger unlikely to succeed.

In recent months, UK dealer groups, including Marshall Motor Group and Group 1, have shut several sites due to poor market conditions, rising costs, and ongoing consolidations. Experts cite takeovers, economic challenges, and tax changes as key factors. Despite closures, there’s still interest from US investors, and further cuts are expected.

Omoda and Jaecoo registered 2,561 vehicles in the UK in the early months of this year. Omoda saw 1,112 units, while Jaecoo registered 1,449. The brands aim for further growth, planning new models and expanding their dealer network from 72 to over 80 by year-end.

Porsche plans to cut 3,900 jobs after facing a slump in Chinese sales and potential U.S. tariffs on European imports. The company’s 2024 earnings were down 23%, and it lowered its profitability goal for 2025. Porsche will continue investing in combustion models, planning an €800m development for future cars.

Vertu Motors is investing £3.6m to open two new Volvo dealerships in the south-west, including one in Plymouth, marking its return to the area after 17 years. The developments follow Vertu’s acquisition of Rowes Garage and Helston Garages Group. Both sites will feature modern lounges, eco-friendly tech, and a focus on customer comfort.

Wall Street stocks slumped again on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting fresh six-month lows, as US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs and trade war fears grew.

In London, the FTSE 100 was treading water as gains for mining giants offset losses for most other stocks. The index moved just 1.59 points higher, or 0.02%, to close at 8,542.56.

In New York, the S&P 500 continued its decline after briefly returning to growth on Wednesday. It was down 1.4%, to its lowest level since September, by the time European markets closed. The Dow Jones was also 1.3% lower. In Frankfurt, the Dax dropped 0.48%, and in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.64% lower.

The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to the lowest level since 1872 last year, climate and energy website Carbon Brief said.

Its analysis, based on preliminarily Government energy data, found that the country’s planet-warming emissions fell by 3.6% to 371 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mtco2e) in 2024.

This is the lowest since 1872, when Queen Victoria was on the throne, and on a par with 1926, when there was a general strike.

NHS England, which has been called the ‘world’s largest quango’ by the Government, is to be abolished, the Prime Minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said decisions about billions of pounds of taxpayer money should not be taken by an ‘arm’s-length’ body, as he promised sweeping reforms to deliver better care for patients.

The move is expected to save at least £500m a year and could see half the workforce of NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care axed.

The UK is expected to experience partly sunny conditions today with scattered afternoon showers.

Temperatures will range from highs of approximately 8°C (46°F) to lows around -2°C (28°F). While most regions will remain dry, some areas may encounter brief showers.

Overall, anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures.