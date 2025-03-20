Mar 20: Santander closures; Trump tariffs impacting UK steel; Isuzu D-Max AT35

Santander closing over a fifth of branches in move putting 750 jobs at risk

Santander is closing more than a fifth of its high street branches under a major overhaul of its network in the UK, in a move that puts around 750 jobs under threat.

The Spanish-owned banking giant said it was shutting 95 of its 444 branches across Britain from June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free to ‘better serve the changing needs’ of its customers.

Santander will be left with 349 branches after the overhaul, which will include 290 full-service sites as well as five so-called work cafes.

Steel chiefs say customers already moving to cancel orders after Trump tariffs

Bosses at Tata Steel UK and British Steel said customers are taking steps to cancel orders after Donald Trump slapped trade tariffs on US metals imports.

The US president has brought in a 25% tariff on global steel and aluminium imports, and recently told reporters there would be no exceptions to the levy.

Tata’s UK chief executive Rajesh Nair told MPs: ‘The customers are spooked and the customers are wanting to go to other suppliers to make sure that they don’t get caught in the tariff warfare.’

Isuzu D-Max AT35 receives new ‘Basecamp’ variant

Isuzu has revealed that the D-Max AT35 pickup truck has received a camping makeover called the ‘Basecamp’.

The pickup will be built under the Icelandic specialist company, Arctic Trucks, who are responsible for beefing up the standard D-Max’s mechanical and exterior features.

On the outside, the truck features 35-inch tyres, raised suspension, a rooftop tent, a rooftop light bar, side steps and a matt black front grille.

London’s FTSE 100 treads water ahead of US and UK rate decisions

The UK’s FTSE 100 was treading water on Wednesday in a mixed session for European and US stock markets as investors await key monetary policy decisions.

Investor sentiment was muted in the UK, where the FTSE 100 index lost some ground in the late afternoon. The blue chip index edged 1.43 points higher, or 0.02%, to close at 8,706.66.

In Paris, the Cac 40 index rose 0.7%. Meanwhile, in Frankfurt, the Dax moved 0.4% lower. On the other side of the Atlantic, the S&P 500 was climbing 0.8%, and Dow Jones was up about 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Car buyers are more disloyal than ever, with 75% switching brands. Google data shared at Car Dealer Live showed a 13% rise in automotive searches, a 25% jump on YouTube, and growing interest in cost and finance, while Chinese brands gain traction.

The brand new issue of Car Dealer has been published – and it’s completely free to read! Issue 205 is jam-packed with the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

Auto Trader’s new AI tech, Co-Driver, is helping car dealers refine vehicle adverts by highlighting key features and improving descriptions. Discussed on the Car Dealer Podcast, it also identifies crucial images buyers care about, enhancing listing quality and efficiency.

New Auto Trader research highlights profitability over sales volume. Glenn Mercer’s study emphasizes retention, cost reduction, OEM relations, IT optimisation, and measuring profit-per-salesperson as key strategies for dealers to thrive in a changing market.

Citroen celebrated its top dealers at the Chevron Awards 2025, held at De Vere Cotswold Water Park. J&A Rigbye won Overall Retailer of the Year, with Wilmoths Ashford and Wilmoths Folkestone placing second and third. Winners were recognised for excellence in sales, aftercare, and customer service.

Zelensky says ‘lasting peace can be achieved this year’ after Trump call

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes ‘lasting peace can be achieved this year’ with the support of the US, after a phone call with Donald Trump.

The US president suggested to Ukraine that America takes ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security, the White House has said, during the call which Mr Trump hailed as ‘very good’.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US leader agreed to a limited ceasefire on energy and infrastructure targets earlier this week, but air strikes have continued as the Kremlin held off from accepting a 30-day truce backed by Washington and Ukraine.

Triple killer who wanted to be notorious mass murderer jailed for life

A triple murderer who killed three members of his family and was plotting a school shooting has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 49 years.

Nicholas Prosper, 19, from Luton, who wanted to become a notorious mass murderer, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was jailed for life for the murders with a minimum term of 49 years – a total of 48 years and 177 days when the amount of time he has already been in custody is taken into account.

Spring equinox could be hottest day of 2025 so far and ‘well above average’

Today’s spring equinox could be the warmest day of 2025 and reach ‘well above average’ temperatures, the Met Office has said.

Yesterday’s highest recorded temperature was 18C in St James’ Park, central London, by 3pm. Temperatures are expected to rise and southern areas of the UK could hit 20C today, coinciding with the spring equinox which is the first day of astronomical spring.

Parts of the country may be hotter than Barcelona in Spain and Athens in Greece, where highs of 15C and 12C are forecast respectively.