Mar 7: Sunak’s new small boats legislation ‘pushes boundaries’; Firefighters accept new pay deal; Feb’s retail sales ‘better than expected’

Sunak’s small boats plans ‘push boundaries of international law’

Rishi Sunak has ‘pushed the boundaries of international law’ with legislation to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel, the home secretary has said.

Suella Braverman and the prime minister will on Tuesday unveil their plans to remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means. Sunak argued that his new Bill, which is key to one of his five priorities for his premiership, will ‘take back ­control of our borders, once and for all’.

But critics have warned the proposals are ‘unworkable’ and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship again.

Health unions and government to begin talks amid pay dispute

The government and health unions are to enter negotiations in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute over pay.

The Department of Health and Social Care is to enter talks with unions representing ambulance workers, physiotherapists, nurses and midwives on Tuesday.

Both parties have vowed not to give a running commentary during the negotiations.

Hancock ‘discussed withholding learning disability hub if MP opposed lockdown’

Matt Hancock discussed withholding funding for a learning disability centre to pressure an MP not to rebel against coronavirus restrictions, leaked messages suggest.

The former health secretary and an aide spoke about warning Bury North MP James Daly that a new centre for disabled children and adults would be ‘off the table’ if he voted against the government, according to the Telegraph’s investigation.

Senior Conservative Jake Berry described the disclosure as an ‘absolute disgrace’ and called for Hancock to be hauled before the Commons for questioning. But Hancock’s team said ‘what’s being accused here never happened’ as they disputed the ‘entirely partial account’ based on a trove of leaked WhatsApp messages.

Firefighters accept revised pay deal to avert strikes

Firefighters have voted to accept a pay deal aimed at averting strike action, with a union leader hailing the settlement as a ‘testament to the power of collective action’.

An improved offer was made in February to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) of a seven per cent pay rise backdated to last July and a further five per cent from July this year.

The union’s executive decided to recommend that members vote to accept the offer in a ballot which opened on February 20 and closed on Monday. Some 96 per cent of FBU members voted to accept the deal on an 84 per cent turnout.

Police ‘sorry’ Wayne Couzens was not caught before killing Sarah Everard

Police said they are ‘sorry’ that former officer Wayne Couzens was not caught before he raped and murdered Sarah Everard following a string of indecent exposure offences.

The sexual predator was finally brought to justice for flashing at three women over a four-month period, with the last incident just days before he kidnapped 33-year-old Ms Everard on March 3, 2021.

The former Metropolitan Police officer, 50, was sentenced to 19 months in prison on Monday after admitting three counts of indecent exposure.

Retail sales hold up better than expected in February

Retail sales held up better than expected in February as consumers proved they are still ready to celebrate events such as Valentine’s Day despite the-cost-of living crisis.

Total UK retail sales were up 5.2 per cent in February against an increase of 6.7 per cent for the same month last year – below the three-month average of 5.5 per cent and above the 12-month average of 2.4 per cent, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Food sales increased by 8.3 per cent over the three months to February and non-food sales were up 3.2 per cent while online non-food sales fell by 3.1 per cent against a decline of 28.4 per cent last February.

Starbucks to open more than 100 new UK coffee shops

Starbucks has said it plans to open more than 100 new UK coffee shops following a jump in sales.

The cafe giant said it aims to invest £30m in its UK operation through the store openings, as well as a raft of refurbishments to existing sites.

The investment comes after reports last year that Starbucks was considering selling the UK business, which comprises 1,066 stores.

Weather outlook

Rain and sleet will gradually clear away, reports BBC Weather. Northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-eastern England will see snow showers. Dry and sunny in other parts. Highs of five degrees celsius.

Tonight, rain and snow will push into the south from the south-west. Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will see the odd snow shower. It’ll be a very cold night elsewhere.

