Peter Waddell’s Big Motoring World set to open sixth used car supermarket

Used car supermarket Big Motoring World is set to open its sixth site at the former Manheim auction centre in Wimbledon.

Boss Peter Waddell has said he has been ‘keeping quiet and concentrating on expanding the footprint’ of his used car business.

Big Motoring World’s sixth site is set to open on June 1 with the company redeveloping the 6.7 acre site ready for used car sales.

Waddell is believed to have been focussing on his used car supermarket business since the failure of his joint online used car business Carzam which went into voluntary receivership last year.

Putting some air between his physical business and the digital-based Carzam, Waddell said: ‘This is the next phase of our expansion with much more to come. Physical car supermarkets with cars to touch, feel and test drive.

‘The southwest of London is untouched by volume dealers and is a great opportunity for Big Motoring World.

‘We are expecting Wimbledon to replicate the sales volume of our Enfield car supermarket of at least 1,000 units a month.’

Waddell has also expanded its consumer car buying service called BigWantsYourCar.com. Waddell has showcased an expanded fleet of collection vans on his social media feeds.

He added: ‘Our technology led car buying service is cutting edge, we offer remote video car appraisals, fast free collections, and have our own expanding fleet of vehicle collection vans with our own agents. This makes for the best hassle-free customer experience.’

Waddell did a deal to acquire SW Car Supermarkets run by Anton Khan in October 2021 taking over their two sites in Peterborough.

Khan joined the Big Motoring World team as COO and Waddell said he was planning to assume a ‘chairman role’ and let Khan take over.

However, Khan recently confirmed to Car Dealer he no longer works for the business.

The pair talked about their plans to Car Dealer at the time in the video above.

The Wimbledon site will join the two Peterborough locations alongside those in West Malling, Blue Bell Hill and Enfield.

