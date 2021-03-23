Marshall Motor Group and its boss Daksh Gupta have become patrons of the Menable mental health movement, it’s been announced.

The dealer group chief said his and Marshall’s patronage shows their ‘commitment to the movement’ and will help raise awareness and support for people in the industry who are struggling with mental health issues.

‘Mental health is a very real issue affecting both men and women,’ Gupta explained. ‘Men typically are less comfortable talking through their problems and tend to keep stresses to themselves.

‘Around one in eight men at any given time will be experiencing poor mental health, yet too few talk about their issues or seek support on ways to understand what’s happening to them or tackle their issues.

‘Becoming patron of Menable shows our personal commitment to the movement, providing a keen focus on men’s mental health issues by raising awareness and offering support across our industry.’

Menable founder, Stephen J. Whitton, said: ‘We’re delighted to have Marshall on board at such an early stage of our movement’s growth.

‘They are a visionary business with people at the heart of their culture and with Daksh working with our board as patron, his expertise and commitment will not only continue to drive fabulous wellbeing strategies for his teams, but across the sector too.’

Whitton recently appeared on Car Dealer Live to tell the story of the organisation.

On the show he explained how Menable was created in 2020 to support the mental health and wellbeing of male members of the industry.

Since then the organisation now helps both males and females and has grown in industry recognition.

Whitton also gave leaders and employees some advice on how to mentally prepare for the automotive retail sector’s reopening on April 12. The full video can be viewed at the top of this story.