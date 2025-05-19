May 19: EV charger growth; Updated Grande Panda Hybrid; PM to announce EU deal

Minister hails record growth in UK’s public electric vehicle charger network

Monthly growth in the availability of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the UK reached a record high in April, according to official statistics.

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood claimed the figures show people can always access a charger ‘no matter where they live’.

Some 79,326 public charging devices were available on May 1, Department for Transport (DfT) statistics seen by the PA news agency show.

More than third of UK consumers now use AI to shop – survey

More than a third of UK consumers now use AI to shop, a 39% increase on last year, according to a survey.

The annual Retail Report by financial technology platform Adyen found that some 35% of consumers say they have used AI to help them with their shopping.

Among those who have used AI, 56% said it had helped to ‘inspire’ them when buying outfits, meals and other purchases and 51% said it helped to cut through ‘online noise’.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid receives new low-cost trim level

Fiat has bolstered the range of specifications available with its new Grande Panda Hybrid, lowering the car’s starting price.

The new Grande Panda Hybrid Pop will be priced at £18,035 and joins existing Icon and La Prima specifications as a new entry-level model.

However, it still gets a high level of standard equipment with features including a 10.25-inch infotainment system, cruise control and LED lights at both the front and rear of the car. Manual air conditioning and rear parking sensors are also included as standard.

FTSE 100 recovers to pre-trade tariff announcement levels

The FTSE 100 continued making gains on Friday, reaching levels last seen before Donald Trump announced sweeping global trade tariffs in early April.

London’s blue-chip index ended last week up 46.01 points to finish at 8,679.76, a 0.53% increase.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.075%, after earlier gains were tempered later in the day, and France’s Cac 40 rose 0.19%.

Cazoo has returned to football sponsorship through a rebranded deal with Brentford FC, replacing Motors as the club’s partner. The agreement includes stadium branding, matchday activations, and exclusive player-led social media campaigns for the 2025/26 season.

Three car dealership owners made the 2025 Sunday Times Rich List: Geoffrey Warren (£2.55bn), Lady Philomena Clark (£1.656bn), and John Tordoff (£456m). Peter Lovett and the Marshall family dropped off, while other auto figures like Jim Ratcliffe also featured.

The SMMT is urging the UK Government to scrap the £410 annual ‘expensive car supplement’ for EVs, arguing it now affects most electric cars and discourages buyers. They also call for halved VAT on EVs and equalised charging tax rates.

Tom Carney has been appointed managing director of Pentagon Motor Group, succeeding David Peel, who is retiring. Carney brings over 20 years of industry experience and aims to build on Pentagon’s strong reputation, following Peel’s successful leadership.

BYD plans to nearly double its UK dealer network to 120 sites by the end of 2025 as it aims to become the UK’s top car brand. Upcoming EVs, strong dealer partnerships, and rapid charging tech are central to its strategy.

Starmer set to announce new EU deal at London summit

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a new deal with the EU in the coming week as he hosts a major summit with the bloc in London.

Details of the agreement are yet to be revealed but reports have suggested it could focus on UK access to a major EU defence fund, with a youth mobility scheme also said to be on the table.

Ahead of today’s summit, the Prime Minister said the meeting would be ‘another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom’ and ‘a strengthened partnership with the European Union’.

Former US president Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said on Sunday.

Mr Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

Rain forecast to follow ‘remarkably dry start to spring’, says Met Office

The Met Office has forecast rain showers for parts of the UK next week following a “remarkably dry start to spring”.

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of drought this summer without sustained rainfall after the driest start to spring in nearly six decades, with millions of households told they may face restrictions on water use in the coming months.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told the PA news agency: ‘We are looking at an increasing chance of showers Tuesday onwards across southern areas of the country.’