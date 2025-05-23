May 23: Industry slump continues; Euro NCAP scores; Pressure on Chancellor

Downturn across UK firms stretches into May despite tariffs respite

A slump across the UK’s private sector continued into the first weeks of May, though at a slower rate than in April, amid improving confidence following the easing of US trade tariffs.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 49.4 in May, up from 48.5 in April.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score above 50.0 indicates activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

Pressure on Chancellor after Government borrowing jumps to £20.2bn

UK Government borrowing rose by more than expected to £20.2 billion last month, mounting further pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to meet her fiscal rules.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing rose to its fourth-highest April figure on record after increasing £1 billion year-on-year.

The state borrowing figure reflects the difference between Government spending and its income, largely through tax receipts.

Dacia Bigster scores just three stars in latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests

The Dacia Bigster has achieved just three stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

The Bigster is Dacia’s largest SUV and scored just 57% overall for its driver safety assistance systems. It was rated poorly on lane support for motorcyclists and door prevention for cyclists.

The biggest setback was that the car does not come with an occupant detection feature in the back seats to let the driver know if passengers have got their seatbelts fastened.

The markets

The FTSE 100 slumped on Thursday after new data showed UK Government borrowing surged higher than expected last month.

London’s blue-chip index ended the day down 47.20 points to finish the day at 8,739.26, a 0.54% fall.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax fell 0.47% and France’s Cac 40 fell 0.58%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Fiat’s European boss Gaetano Thorel says electric city cars are a ‘no brainer’ for urban drivers, thanks to manageable range and easy home charging. He believes models like the 500e and Grande Panda Electric should drive Europe’s EV transition.