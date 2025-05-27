May 27: Volkswagen Dieselgate convictions; Volvo job losses; BMW reveals M2 CS

German court convicts ex-Volkswagen managers of fraud in emissions scandal

A German court on Monday convicted four former Volkswagen managers of fraud and gave two of them prison sentences for their part in the manipulation of emissions controls, almost a decade after the scandal erupted over the company’s rigging of diesel-engine vehicles.

The former head of diesel development was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, and the head of drive train electronics to two years and seven months by the court in Braunschweig, German news agency dpa reported.

Two others received suspended sentences of 15 months and 10 months.

Volvo Cars cutting 3,000 jobs to reduce costs

Sweden-based Volvo Cars is eliminating 3,000 positions to cut costs as the automotive industry faces challenges from trade tensions and resulting economic uncertainty.

The company said around 1,200 of the job reductions would come from workers in Sweden, with another 1,000 positions currently filled by consultants, mostly in Sweden, also slated for elimination.

The rest of the job losses would be in other global markets. Most of the jobs being cut are office positions.

BMW gives early look at upcoming M2 CS

BMW has released a series of early images showcasing its new M2 CS ahead of the car’s full later this week.

Photographed at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event at Lake Como, Italy, the new M2 CS is expected to feature a range of enhancements that will make it even sharper to drive than the standard M2.

From the exterior shots, a large ‘ducktail’ spoiler can be seen alongside more flared wheel arches and CS-specific gold wheels which will no doubt be lighter than the ones fitted to the regular M2.

The weekend on Car Dealer

Dick Lovett’s pre-tax profits dropped 56.4% to £10.61m in 2024, down from £24.35m the previous year, as margins tightened and economic uncertainty impacted sales. Despite this, the group continued investing in its dealer network and training programmes.

Brayleys owner Athenaeum International Holdings is acquiring Johnsons Cars, bringing 79 dealerships under one roof. The deal, finalising by June’s end, could create a UK ‘super group’, combining 21 brands and nearly 2,000 staff.

Davide Sfrecola has been appointed as Lamborghini’s new UK boss, replacing Andrea Cavedagni. Sfrecola, who previously led operations in Japan, now oversees one of Lamborghini’s top markets and the upcoming Mayfair showroom launch with HR Owen.

Shanika Amarasekara MBE has been named the new director general of the Finance & Leasing Association, starting in August. She succeeds Stephen Haddrill and brings extensive experience from the British Business Bank, including pandemic finance scheme leadership.

Our editor in chief, James Baggott, gives his views on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place

In his regular ‘Time is Money’ column for Car Dealer, First Response’s Richard Pygott explains why car dealers should not ignore ‘subprime’ finance customers.

Two Vertu Nissan Widnes staff members, Chloe Sweeney and Jen Nicholl, will hike 13 miles in the Lake District on May 31 to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society, inspired by Jen’s mother’s dementia diagnosis. They’ve surpassed their £200 goal.

