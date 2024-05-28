May 28: Sunak defends national service; Tax breaks for pensioners; Musk’s AI

Sunak says national service plan is ‘right thing to do’ amid backlash

Rishi Sunak defended his ‘bold’ plan to bring back a form of compulsory national service amid a ministerial backlash and Tory confusion about the policy.

The Prime Minister said the policy, which will see 18-year-olds forced to either sign up to the military or cyber defence force or undertake community volunteering work, would make society \more cohesive’ and strengthen the UK’s defence.

But a serving minister complained he was not consulted on the £2.5bn policy and senior Tories faced questions over whether parents would be liable for fines if their adult children refused to take part.

I don’t like to be pedantic but a Government policy would have been developed by ministers on the advice of officials and collectively agreed. I would have had a say on behalf of NI. But this proposal was developed by a political adviser or advisers and sprung on candidates,… — Rt Hon Steve Baker FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerFRSA) May 27, 2024

‘I’m a socialist’ says Starmer, as he defends rowing back on 2020 pledges

Sir Keir Starmer has described himself as a ‘socialist’ after delivering his first major speech of the election campaign.

The Labour leader has faced criticism from some on the left of his party after rowing back on a number of promises he made when running for the party leadership in 2020.

But in an interview with the BBC on Monday, Sir Keir insisted he was both a ‘socialist’ and a ‘progressive’, adding: ‘I’d describe myself as somebody who always puts the country first and party second.’

Pensioners would get a £2.4bn income tax break under the Tories, Sunak to vow

Rishi Sunak is gambling on a £2.4bn tax break to help secure the support of pensioners as he battles to remain in No 10.

The Prime Minister promised to increase the income tax personal allowance for pensioners, giving them a tax cut worth around £95 in 2025-26, rising to £275 in 2029-30.

Labour said it was a ‘desperate move’ from a party which was ‘torching’ what was left of its claims to economic credibility.

MP Lucy Allan quits Tories to back Reform UK candidate

A Tory MP who is leaving Parliament has quit the party and backed Reform UK in the seat she is vacating.

Outgoing Telford MP Lucy Allan said Reform’s Alan Adams would offer an alternative to ‘more of the same politics and more of the same politicians’.

The Tory Party responded by suspending her with immediate effect, but she said she had resigned to support Mr Adams rather than Conservative Hannah Campbell.

The weekend’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Elon Musk’s xAI raises six billion dollars to develop artificial intelligence

A group of investors will put up six billion dollars (£4.7bn) to fund development of artificial intelligence by Elon Musk’s xAI.

The company said on its website that the Series B funding round will be used to take xAI’s first products to market and speed up research.

XAI said it has made ‘significant strides’ during the past year in developing the technology, which will continue in the coming months.

Teenager released without charge over murder of woman on Bournemouth beach

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth has been released without charge.

Dorset Police said the boy, from Lancashire, had been ‘eliminated from inquiries’ following investigations over the weekend.

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

Sunak says he has responsibility for Tory campaign after leaked email blamed MPs

Rishi Sunak insisted he took responsibility for the Conservatives’ election campaign after a leaked memo criticised MPs and ministers over a lack of effort.

Staff at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) accused MPs of going on holiday, refusing to knock on doors and focusing on ministerial responsibilities rather than the election effort.

News of the leak emerged as Government minister Steve Baker defended going for a break in Greece rather than campaigning in his constituency.

Weather outlook…

Today, after a bright start in the north-east, cloud and spells of rain will move in for all, pushing east across the UK. Behind this, sunshine and scattered showers will develop from the south-west, the BBC reports.

This evening, rain will clear northwards, and overnight most will see a mixture of variable cloud, clear spells, and a few scattered showers lingering around.

Tomorrow will see a mixture of sunny spells, patchy cloud and a few showers still around in places, clearing for most later. Showers will be heavier for eastern areas, with the odd rumble of thunder.