Mazda begins taking orders on new CX-5 with prices starting at £27,845

Mazda has started taking orders for its new CX-5 SUV with prices starting at £27,845.

First deliveries of the stylish SUV are expected to begin in January with buyers encouraged to get their orders in early.

The popular model has been treated to an exterior makeover, upgraded interior technology, new trim levels and a wide range of powertrain choices.

There are 20 variants available in the UK, with five trim levels called SE-L, Newground, Sport, Sport Black and GT Sport.

For the first time, each will have its own unique styling tweaks to make each stand out from the rest of the range.

SE-L is the entry point to the new CX-5 range, starting at £27,845, and is available with a 163bhp petrol engine or 148bhp and 181bhp diesel engines.

Newground is a new trim level and is only offered with the aforementioned petrol engine, starting at £28,845.

It’s designed for people with active lifestyles and comes with rear silver underguard trims, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a reversible waterproof boot floor.

Sport is expected to be the biggest seller in the UK, coming with the same choice of petrol and diesel engines as above.

However, here, the higher-powered diesel is available with a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive. This trim starts at £30,945.

Sport Black is only available with the petrol engine and adds gloss black styling touches to the exterior, as well as bringing black leather upholstery, with prices starting at £32,945.

GT Sport tops the range, priced from £33,345, and has a choice of 163bhp or 191bhp petrol engine or 181bhp diesel engine.

Equipment-wise, the CX-5 gets a new wireless phone charger in the centre console and improved standard-fit safety systems, while the adaptive LED headlights have been enhanced.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘The Mazda CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history.

“From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement.

‘The new GT Sport, Sport Black and Newground models offer a unique look inside and out, giving even more choice for our customers who can order a 2022 Mazda CX-5 now with deliveries early next year.’