Mazda celebrates best of its UK dealer network at annual All-Stars Awards

Mazda has been celebrating the very best dealers in its UK network at its annual All-Stars Awards.

The Japanese brand has 122 retail sites across the country with the finest awarded gongs at the ceremony, which took place yesterday (July 6).

The evening celebrated the top 25 sales and top 25 aftersales dealers, as well as star performers, who were nominated for stand out performance.

Dealerships were judged in a number of different categories including customer satisfaction surveys, renewals performance and service loyalty.

Surpassing the national average in Mazda’s All-Stars Sales League, Nunns Mazda achieved first place in the sales league rankings.

Meanwhile, for the second year running, TW White & Sons Mazda Great Bookham secured the top spot in the All-Stars Service League table.

Other winners from the 11 award categories include: Chris Allen Mazda for Customer Satisfaction within its sales department, Stourbridge Mazda for Customer Satisfaction across its service department and Milcars Mazda for its Service Loyalty.

Among those who received individual awards were Jason Stephens from Johnsons Mazda Oxford, Jess Walker from Brindley Mazda and Jasmine Kempton from Essex Mazda.

Commenting on this year’s All-Stars results, Peter Allibon, sales director at Mazda UK, said: ‘The Mazda All-Stars awards evening is a fantastic opportunity for Mazda UK to celebrate exceptional performances of the top performing dealers across sales, service and fleet, as well as certain hand selected star performers from each territory.

‘We recognise that delivering a strong performance across a variety of areas consistently throughout a 12 month period takes focus, resilience and passion.

‘Mazda UK is grateful to be able to host this very special awards evening so that we can thank everyone for their hard work and contribution to the success of our brand.’

Who won what at annual All-Stars awards?