Owners of the first generation Mazda MX-5 can now buy official reproduction parts direct from Mazda dealers.

Mazda has expanded its range of official reproduction parts to include the iconic Mk1 MX-5, just as values of the cars are climbing in the classic car market.

The firm has created 117 parts for left-hand drive models and 156 for right-hand drive cars, and they will be made in Japan.

To ensure Mazda introduced the most needed parts, the company consulted specialist retailers and MX-5 fan clubs across Europe.

The new range includes parts that enthusiasts have been frequently searching for, including a newly-developed fabric hood that uses the same rear screen material as the original version.

Mike Brewer’s used car road test: Behind the wheel of the original Mazda MX-5

Enkei Wheels will be manufacturing aluminium wheels that perfectly match the original design, but will be using modern technologies to make them lighter and more hard-wearing.

There will also be a large list of replacement interior trim parts, mechanical components and smaller bolts and washers.

The parts will be available to order from UK Mazda dealers and the firm’s authorised repairer network.

Mazda Motors UK parts and accessories marketing manager, Steve Rose said: ‘Tight from its launch here in 1990, the MX-5 has always been hugely popular in the UK, so we are delighted to be able to offer Mazda Genuine Parts through our authorised repairer network allowing our customers to keep their MX-5 100 per cent Mazda.

‘With the early cars becoming modern classics, it’s great to see so many still being driven and enjoyed. Whether it’s a full restoration or general maintenance, having a ready supply of genuine parts means these cars can continue to be enjoyed for years to come”.

A total of 20,132 first-generation MX-5s were official imported to the UK.