Mazda holds ceremony to mark start of CX-60 crossover SUV production

A ceremony marking the start of mass production of the Mazda CX-60 crossover SUV has been held in Japan.

Taking place at the Mazda Motor Corporation’s Hofu Plant No. 2 in the Yamaguchi prefecture on Monday (Apr 18), it saw speeches given by Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto and Mazda Workers’ Union executive committee president Satoru Harada.

Employee representatives expressed their commitment and a commemorative vehicle was introduced during the event, which was attended by some 100 production personnel plus Yamaguchi prefecture officials and others online.

Mazda says the flagship CX-60 is the most important model it has introduced for more than a decade.

The CX-60 PHEV will see the company’s first plug-in full hybrid technology introduced to the European SUV market.

Its powertrain combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5, four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine with a 129kW electric motor, eight-speed automatic transmission and a 355V, 17.8kWh high-capacity battery.

The combination delivers a total system output of 323bhp and 500Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road car that Mazda has ever produced.

Mazda claims the SUV has a combined fuel consumption of 188mpg alongside emissions of 33g/km CO2.

Mass production of the European CX-60 began on March 15, with dealers accepting orders already, and the first European shipment of CX-60s is due to leave Nakanoseki port on April 26, arriving in the summer.

Mazda UK began importing cars directly from Japan earlier this year, with the first shipment arriving at Royal Portbury Dock on March 28.