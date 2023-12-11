Mazda MX-5 – Used Sports Car of 2023

Mazda’s superb little MX-5 has been named Used Sports Car of 2023

The dinky two-seater triumphed over a plethora of impressive sports cars, and put an end to two successive years of triumphs for Porsche.

Judges felt the MX-5 is the archetypal sports car, and its appeal in the used car market grows year on year.

Its affordability relative to its performance and sheer smiles-per-mile sealed it the win.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘For over three decades it has been the definitive sports car. Others may have more power and posher badges on their noses, but this car is the very essence of the modern sports car.

‘Available as a traditional rag-top or as a more modern and practical folding hard-top, it’s enormously fun to drive, cheap to run and is a hugely popular used car.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: As icons go, there are few that can beat the status of the Mazda MX-5.

‘Over the years I have bought and sold loads of MX-5s and I know the appeal the car has among dealers and customers. It’s been a favourite sports car among Brits for over 30 years and it’s easy to see why.’

Collecting the award were Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson, and recently promoted sales director Laura Brailey.

Thomson said: Jeremy Thompson, managing director of Mazda UK, said: ‘This evergreen car, 30 years in the industry, a million car sales in the UK and still winning awards. It is amazing.

‘I think being an affordable roadster, in a world where cars have become very expensive and joyless, we still have a car which three decades into its lifespan brings joy into people’s lives.

‘It can be a hard thing to say in the car industry but a traditional, internal combustion engined car isn’t a bad thing. It’s something that everyone loves!’

Laura Brailey, sales director at Mazda UK, added: ‘I just think that these awards are such a great celebration of our industry.

‘It’s an industry which right now is going through some interesting times in terms of legislation and the way that we’re all trying to change the way that we think about selling cars.

‘To have a really fun time and really celebrate what we are and what we do as an industry is so special. Thank you.’

Picture caption: Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson and Mazda UK sales director Laura Brailey collect trophy from Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, and Mike Brewer