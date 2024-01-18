Meet the used car dealers taking to the stage and find out what they’ll be talking about

Expert used car dealers are set to share their hints, tips and opinions on the motor trade at our exclusive event.

Three independent used car dealers have signed up to take to the stage at Car Dealer Live 2024, sponsored by Auto Trader, which will take place at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on March 7.

Used car supermarket Carbase’s chief operating officer Alex Jones, EV Experts co-founder Estelle Miller and Solo Cars director James McConville will all take to the stage to give their unique opinions.

The panel discussion will look at the latest used car trends, how these dealers are tackling electric car sales, the impact of AI on their businesses and what they predict will happen to used car sales in 2024.

Carbase’s Jones has been with the firm for more than 20 years and previously ran the group’s marketing and digital departments. Carbase has four sites and three servicing centres and sells thousands of cars a year.

Estelle Miller is co-founder of used electric vehicle specialists EV Experts. She recently told us how crashing EV prices could teach all used car dealers a lesson when it came to managing crashing prices.

Miller will explain how her award winning car dealership sells used electric cars and the opportunities that they present to all dealers.

Completing the independent car dealer panel line-up is James McConville. He operates a 100-car site in Liverpool which he started with his dad in 2008.

He said: ‘We believe we don’t sell cars, we sell car buying experiences and our experience has been refined several times with culture at the heart of everything we do.’

The trio will join a day of leading car dealers who will shed light on their businesses and their vision for 2024.

Headline speakers at the event include franchised car dealer Peter Vardy and used car star Peter Waddell.

There is also a panel of franchised dealers – including Wessex Garages boss Chris Wiseman, Swansay’s Peter Smyth and Sue Corkin from Chorley Group.

HR Owen’s Brett Ward and supercar dealer Tom Hartley will star on our luxury car dealer panel.

The event will also include research sessions from our partners which include Google, Cox Automotive, Automotive Transformation Group and iVendi. All of their sessions will be hosted alongside dealer guests too who will discuss the research and give their opinions on the findings.

Attendees will also be able to submit questions to guests and give their opinion on the findings and comments made by panellists.

Tickets for the event include breakfast, lunch and refreshments and start from £150 for car dealers. Streaming tickets are also available so you can watch all of the sessions from the comfort of your office. These cost £200.

To find out further details about the line-up for the day and to book tickets, visit the dedicated Car Dealer Live event website.