EV Experts – Used EV Dealership of the Year Winner 2023

The plummeting values of used EVs have dominated the headlines throughout this year, meaning that our Used EV Dealership of the Year prize perhaps carried more weight than it did on its inaugural outing in 2022.

The category aims to shine a light on the retailers who have struggled more than most in the past 12 months and our two highly commended outfits – ERLS Vehicles and R Symons – performed magnificently to achieve outstanding results during a difficult period.

However, our winner this year was EV Experts, which impressed our judges immensely with its handling of tough market conditions and top quality customer service.

The outfit, which has sites in Surrey and Hampshire, has been a vocal champion of electric vehicles throughout 2023 and has actively encouraged traditional retailers to get on board with used EVs.

Reflecting on the victory, co-owner Martin Miller said: ‘What is really important to us is that we are now twin centres. We have got a site in Hampshire and a site in Surrey and the fact we can add more customers is just so good.

‘We want to say a big thank you to all our customers because this wouldn’t have been possible without them.

‘Our team have also been brilliant. We are growing in the market and that is really good for us.’

Miller’s wife and co-owner, Estelle, added: ‘This is amazing. It’s the one that was really important to us because it’s about mystery shopping.

‘Our whole business is about putting the customers at the centre of that conversation.

‘The thing with EVs is that it is new technology and customers don’t have that brand loyalty, which means they don’t know what to go for.

‘Each manufacturer still has different uses so it is just so important to us that our customers get treated with the greatest of respect and get good advice as part of the EV Experts experience.’

Among those to be impressed by EV experts was Car Dealer boss James Baggott, who praised the business for doing an ‘amazing’ job.

He said: ‘The Used EV Dealership of the Year celebrates a group of dealers who have had a tougher time than anyone this year.

‘Our winners – EV Experts – did an amazing job of dealing with rapidly plummeting used EV prices as well as an often sceptical consumer base.

A massive well done has to go out to bosses Martin and Estelle Miller as well as everyone connected to EV Experts.’

Main image: Martin and Estelle Miller collect their award from Nikki Picton, core sales director at Santander Consumer Finance, and Mike Brewer