MG Motor has reported its best August sales figure ever – with 1,010 registrations making for a 52.3 per cent increase against August 2019.

It said it cemented MG’s position as the only mainstream car brand in Britain to see sales volume go up in a market that was down by 39.7 per cent because of the pandemic.

So far this year, sales at MG have risen by nearly a third – 32.3 per cent – against the same period in 2019, with a market share of 1.2 per cent. It said the ZS EV, pictured, was driving volume, becoming the fourth strongest-selling fully electric car in the UK.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, said: ‘We’re delighted with our August figures as we managed to buck the market trend and deliver a record monthly sales result once again.

;This proves just how popular MG’s latest models – and in particular our EVs – are becoming, and how hard our dealer network is working to deliver great value matched by excellent customer service.

‘We’re now aiming for our best ever September as the new ’70 registration plates bring more customers into the market.’

MG is planning further expansion of its dealer network before the end of 2020.

MG Motor donates 30,000 face masks to hospitals

Chorley Group lends electric MGs to NHS Foundation Trust as part of manufacturer’s national initiative