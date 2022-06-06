MG Motor UK adds four new sites to dealer network bringing total number to 153

MG Motor UK has added four new sites to its dealer network, bringing its total number to 153.

The last month has seen the brand open two new Arnold Clark showrooms in the Bishopbriggs and East Kilbride areas of Glasgow.

It means that the Arnold Clark now represents MG at seven sites around the UK.

Elsewhere, new sites have opened in Chiswick – operated by Norton Way – and Lancaster – operated by DJ Cox.

The new appointments come hot on the heels of set of impressive sales results, which made MG the nation’s fastest-growing mainstream car brand.

The first quarter of 2022 saw 13,838 new MG registrations, giving the brand a market share of 3.1 per cent.

Commenting on the new dealer openings, Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: ‘Growing our retail network while also improving its quality have been key objectives for us as we look to give customers a showroom experience that befits the quality of our products.

‘We’re already the fastest growing car brand in the UK but the addition of these new sites to our network will make it even easier for our customers and potential customers to access our fantastic models and get the most out of owning them.’

He added: ‘I’m also thrilled with the calibre of dealers we are attracting to the brand, with three very well established and respected partners like Arnold Clark, Norton Way and DJ Cox coming aboard.

‘This shows just how much confidence dealers have in the future of the MG brand and underlines our position as one of the most attractive, investible and profitable marques.’