MG ZS EV – Used AFV of the Year Winner 2022

MG’s all-electric ZS EV has clinched the Used AFV (Alternatively Fuelled Vehicle) of the Year award.

The British brand’s electric crossover was voted to be the best alternatively fuelled vehicle by a panel of judges from the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Judges remarked the electric MG offers tremendous value for money for customers, while examples have flown off dealers’ forecourts during 2022.

Speaking of the win, James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘The MG ZS EV really shook up the electric car market when it arrived in 2019 on account of its sheer value for money – it significantly undercut many of its rivals.

‘Boasting a good electric driving range and with decent equipment levels, the ZS EV is an appealingly straightforward way into used electric motoring for many.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘It isn’t flashy but the ZS EV is a really great EV whether new or used.

‘Dealers have reported very strong demand from used car buyers, as used EVs have really taken off in 2022.

‘Affordable to buy, it’s an EV that makes a lot of sense for many used car buyers.’

The ZS EV launched in 2019 and quickly became one of the cheapest fully-electric cars on sale in the UK.

The current model can come with a 51kWh or a 72.6kWh battery, with the top spec version giving a claimed 273-mile range.

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below